University of Windsor Hosts First Ever Virtual Convocation



A first for the University of Windsor.

This week, the school is celebrating convocation in absentia for the first time in its history.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the traditional ceremony has gone digital with nearly 3,800 students being greeted by video messages from university brass including university president and vice-chancellor Dr. Rob Gordon.

In a statement, Gordon says the university's pride in its students remains unchanged.

"This year the way we gather has changed due to the necessity of social distancing, but the spirit of our celebration, the excitement all of you feel, as well as our pride in you and all you have achieved remains the same."

The graduating class and video messages from UWindsor alumni like Olympian Melissa Bishop and Florida Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville can be viewed on the university's website.