University of Windsor Launching New On-Campus Mask Policy

The University of Windsor is implementing a new mask policy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Monday, July 27, the university will require all employees, students, visitors, and contractors to wear a non-medical mask or face covering while on campus.

In a release, the university says "the policy is intended to support an order from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit and applies to all campus buildings and common spaces where physical distancing may be difficult."

Faculties, departments, and office units that currently have staff, faculty, or students on campus may arrange to pick up masks for their areas by contacting the Chemical Control Centre.

The university plans to provide additional information about the campus-wide distribution of masks in the coming months.