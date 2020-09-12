University of Windsor Law Building Receives $3-M Funding Boost

The transformation of the University of Windsor's Ron W. Ianni Faculty of Law building got a major boost Friday.

A $3-million gift from the Don Rodzik Foundation will go towards completing the $30-million project first announced back in 2018.

The donation will support the new building's Don Rodzik Moot Court, the Don and Gail Rodzik Law Library and the Don Rodzik Family Chair in Law and Entrepreneurship, the faculty's first endowed chair.

Don Rodzik Sr. says his family has deep roots in Windsor, Ont. and takes pleasure in giving back.

"We are very proud our roots in Windsor, Ont., It's been home for all of my life, and we felt to continue to educate, improve and invest in our community is a very good thing," he says.

The CEO of the Narmco Group tells AM800 News UWindsor came to him with a pitch he couldn't turn down.

"I would say they did a very good job of presenting their ideas and the future of the building and what the law school will have for the next 50 years," he added.

Rodzik hopes to inspire others to support the project.

"Individuals such as myself that are business owners, law firms, people who have that enterprising spirit to join in on this campaign," he says.

The project, expected to begin in January 2021, will reimagine the current law building into an environment that provides better space for teaching, learning, and collaboration.

More than 700 students currently belong to the faculty at UWindsor.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi.