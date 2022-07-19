University of Windsor looking for community feedback on next strategic plan

The University of Windsor is looking to the community for input this summer, as it embarks on its next strategic plan called Aspire: Together for Tomorrow.

President and Vice-Chancellor Robert Gordon says Aspire is intended to define where the University should be in the future by outlining a path to achieving their goals and providing a guide to decision-making that builds on the institution's strengths, while expanding on opportunities and working with communities to create a vibrant Windsor-Essex region.

Officials are calling on all members of the community to share their thoughts on important issues like what they see as the University's role in supporting or addressing opportunities and challenges in the region, and what changes could be made to make the campus more welcoming and open to the surrounding community.

They want people to know that their voice matters and their perspective will have a significant impact on the University's future.

Dr. Gordon says several in-person listening sessions have been scheduled in the community throughout July and August, with an online feedback component providing more opportunities for people to share their views.

"We want to hear what the community sees as the University's strengths, as well as gather opinions on what our neighbours view as ideal characteristics for a university in Windsor-Essex," he said.

Four in-person sessions have been scheduled where people can have their say:

- July 26 and August 9: from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mackenzie Hall Cultural Centre, 3277 Sandwich St. W.

- July 28 and August 11: from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Alan Wildeman Centre for the Creative Arts, 360 Freedom Way.