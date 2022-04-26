University of Windsor names Stephanie White as new Director of Athletics

The University of Windsor's Department of Athletics has announced the appointment of Stephanie White as the new Director of Athletics.

The appointment is effective Monday, May 30th.

White says she's excited for the opportunity to join the University of Windsor and Lancer Athletics.

"Based on the passion of the student-athletes, coaches, staff and the Windsor-Essex community, I know we can build something special. The goal is to create a program that boasts an exceptional student-athlete experience, complimented by the new Toldo Lancer Centre, building a program that will develop the next champions in sport, in the classroom and in the community."

White joins the Lancers from Western University, where she spent the past two years as the Director of Sport.

According to a release, White played a key role providing leadership and management for Western's 46 sports programs, while directing and overseeing the development, implementation and monitoring of activities aimed at enhancing the student-athletes academic and athletic experience.

Prior to her time at Western, White was the Director, High Performance Sports, Recreation & Physical Literacy at Vancouver Island University.

Dr. Linda Rohr, Dean of the Faculty of Human Kinetics, says White is a champion for positive student-athlete experiences, performance excellence and for promoting a culture of belonging.

"With considerable leadership experience within U SPORTS and other high performance programs, including Hockey Canada, Stephanie recognizes the commitment needed for sport excellence and is well prepared to lead our Lancer programs," Rohr said.

Outside of university sport, White has an extensive background coaching women's hockey for over 20 years, that includes experience at the international level with Hockey Canada.

She has represented the red and white on numerous occasions and has captured both a gold and silver medal at the IIHF World Championships.

She also currently sits on the OUA women in sport committee, the U SPORTS STSC women's hockey committee, while also serving as the chair on the Hockey Canada female policy committee and a member of the BC Hockey board of directors.

As a native of Toronto, ON, White has family connections in the Windsor-Essex community and says she's looking forward to moving to the region.

"I am eager to join the Lancer family, and I want to thank President Gordon, Dean Rohr, and the search committee for their support as the next director of athletics," White continued. "I want to thank Mike Havey for his work leading the Lancer athletic department and I respectfully take the baton from him to carry the Lancer program forward."