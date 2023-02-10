University of Windsor opens Science Faculty's Wine and Spirits lab

A new lab will be opening at the University of Windsor today.

The Faculty of Science and the Office of the Vice-President, Research and Innovation will host an event today to mark the grand opening of the Wine and Spirits lab as part of UWindsor's Extension Science Program.

The program was created in response to a need to expand and strengthen partnerships with local wineries, breweries, distilleries, and greenhouses to support economic growth and diversification in Windsor and Essex County.

It will provide laboratory analytical services to industry while creating authentic work-integrated experiences for students through on-campus internships.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Dr. Chris Houser, Interim Vice President of Research and Innovation at the University of Windsor, says the students will receive credits towards degree completion for the program.

He says instead of sending students away for internships, they can work in the new lab at the university.

"It provides not only analytical services to our wineries, our breweries, our distilleries, and our greenhouses, it will provide hands on analytical chemistry skills to our students who will work in that lab. So, instead of sending them out to internships, we're going to open up basically an industry like lab here on campus."

He says this paves the way for interest in science degrees with opportunities such as this one.

"It's really about expanding what people think about as science, as chemistry, bio-chemistry, where you can go with it. And, the things that you can do right here in the region with that degree, that will help the economic growth and diversification of our industry."

Houser says the students will be able to analyze the samples that are brought into the lab.

"What'll happen is the wineries, breweries, distilleries or growers will bring their samples to main campus, and they will then have the ability to ask for analytical testing all the way from pH and sugar, to figuring out if there are pesticides on grapes that might have got there inadvertently to better understand the quality of the samples that they have."

The university received a $750,000 provincial grant in 2019-2020 to renovate the laboratory and purchase analytical equipment in support of the project.

The event to mark the opening will take place at the Essex Centre of Research Atrium on UWindsor's main campus starting at 1 p.m. today.