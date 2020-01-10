University of Windsor Remembers Five Students Killed in Plane Crash

Some raw emotion at a vigil at the University of Windsor to remember five of their students who died in a plane crash this week.

Friends of the victims spoke about their beloved friends and the tragic loss of never seeing or hearing of them again.

Neda Rezaei was friends with Zahra Naghibi

She says she always smiled from the bottom of her heart.

Rezaei says Zahra's soul is in a happy peaceful place.

"She smiled from the bottom of her heart and our friendship began, she loved inviting everyone over, she opened the door of her home and her hearts to everyone," she says.

Zahra Naghibi and her husband Mohammad Abbaspour were one couple who perished in the crash.

Mehran Eshaghi was friends with Mohammad.

He says Mohammad was always the one making plans with friends.

"Everywhere we go, their memories flash before our eyes, every weekend we used to hang out, have lots of fun and laughing and forgetting those memories seems impossible," he says.

The vigil also included a video tribute of the five victims along with remarks from the faculty of engineering and faculty advisors.

University of Windsor President Dr. Robert Gordon also spoke at the vigil, saying the university is heart broken.

- with files from AM800's Teresinha Medeiros & Rob Hindi