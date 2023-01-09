University of Windsor remembers victims of Flight PS752

A ceremony today at the University of Windsor to remember five members of the university community who were killed on Flight PS752.

University of Windsor biology research assistant Samira Bashiri, engineering doctoral students Hamidreza Setareh Kokab, Pedram Jadidi, and Zahra Naghibi, and Naghibi's spouse Mohammad Abbaspour Ghadi were on the flight.

The Iranian military shot down Flight PS752, which killed 176 people including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents.

The Ukraine International Airlines jetliner was bound for Canada via Ukraine and shot down shortly after its takeoff from Tehran, Iran in January 2020.

Afsaneh Asadi, mother of Samira Bashiri, spoke at the ceremony and said once they lost their children, partners, parents and loved ones, they are not living but only alive to witness justice and to know why?

"I have missed you Samira in the years that have passed since I kissed you goodbye at the airport and headed home," she said.

John Smithies, who was friends with Samira Bashiri and Hamidreza Setareh Kokab, told the ceremony how Samira was studying to pass the International English Language Testing System, needed for those wanting to become Canadian.

"She studied into the night for three weeks and she wrote that test again, we all waited for that test to come back. Two days before leaving at Christmas she said 'I passed that test and I'm going to be a Canadian.' She was so happy," he said.

Smithies also told the ceremony that standing for the truth about Flight PS752 will not bring the victims back.

"They're gone, they're taken. But it will honour them and I honour them with the love that I have and the truth that I know. Samira and Hamid, I miss you so much," he added.

Families are partaking in rallies from Vancouver to Toronto and St. John's, N.L., to mark the anniversary of the crash.

With files from Rob Hindi