University of Windsor research shows impact of pandemic on kids mental health

A study out of the University of Windsor is detailing the mental health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on kids.

The study found children reported greater worry that they or a loved one might contract COVID-19 during months when there were more cases, hospitalizations, and deaths related to COVID-19.

Children also reported greater stress related to lockdowns and the cancellation of significant events when there were more cases, hospitalizations, and deaths related to COVID-19.

Dr. Lance Rappaport, a clinical psychologist with expertise in working with children and adults, says the research phase stretched from June 2020 through December 2021.

Rappaport, who's also an Assistant Professor of Psychology and Lead Researcher, says they measured kids general distress - happy, sad, irritable, angry and calm.

He says when cases surge, that has an impact on how safe kids feel and when we create an environment where kids feel safe, that has a benefit for their overall mental health.

"When kids feel like there's a lot of absences in their school, or a lot of kids are sick, or a lot of staff out sick, or this general sense that people are unwell, they worry that might get sick themselves and that has an impact on their mental health," he says.

Rappaport says it worries him that we're not giving kids the message that we are protecting you.

"We want to create a world where they feel protected, where they feel that they make sure they are safe," he says. "So I worry this is an environment, essentially we're seeing in our research that kids don't feel safe."

He also thinks we need to give kids more credit that they know what's going on and kids understand when adults have put in place policies to help protect them.

The research found little evidence that monthly variation in virtual learning was associated with children's mental health, however parents and guardians did identify increased psychological distress and depressive symptoms in children when they attended school online.

Rappaport says they were surprised to see almost no difference when they asked kids how they felt when comparing learning online versus learning in school.

"When we asked parents how they felt, parents seemed to reports kids were more upset on months when they were learning at home, when they were learning virtually than months when they were learning in school. But we saw no difference when we asked children," he says.

Rappaport believes everyone will have a different take away from the findings but his goal is to share this information with decision makers to help them understand the scope of the mental impact that public health decisions may have, both in the immediate and long-term.

The research was initially funded by a seed grant from WE-SPARK Health Institute, and further funded by the Government of Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care.

The full paper can be found here: https://psyarxiv.com/e38ta/