University of Windsor's Odette School of Business teaming up with the John Howard Society of Ontario

The University of Windsor's Odette School of Business is teaming up with the John Howard Society of Ontario.

The purpose of the partnership is to focus on the second chance initiatives that work on the employment and reintegration of people who have had contact with the criminal justice system.

Led by the John Howard Society of Ontario the 'Fair Chances Campaign', is one of those initiatives.

Research conducted aims to help those who need it while giving students hands-on experience.

Assistant Professor, at the Odette School of Business Kemi Anazodo, says with this partnership with the 'Fair Chances Campaign' will give many people employment opportunities.

"For one this will help with understanding the perspectives of individuals who are involved in the criminal justice system and the difficulties they face as they navigate trying to enter into employment but on the other side, this also supports understanding the challenges that employers have and the apprehension that employers might have."

Anazodo says this will help students with their research.

"It's going to create a great opportunity for students to both get exposure to conducting research but also to better understand the experience of a stigmatized population and what that looks like in terms of them navigating employment."

She says she is excited to see this partnership come together.

"I am very excited to see this coming together. I'm excited to see the enthusiasm and support coming together on both sides, this is very much in line with our goal of giving back to the community as a business school."

The partnership aims to share expertise, conduct research, and explore educational opportunities.