University of Windsor sports complex to be named Toldo Lancer Centre

The new $73-million sports and recreation complex at the University of Windsor will be named the Toldo Lancer Centre.

The centre is being named after Anthony P. Toldo, following an undisclosed financial gift from the Toldo Foundation.

Anthony Toldo's son, Tony, says his family has supported of the University of Windsor for a longtime.

"I went to school here, many, many years ago as a young student. Since that time, I've tried to stay active," he says, "My father was a big supporter of the university and tying the community into the university."

The pool at the Toldo Lancer Centre at the University of Windsor. (Image courtesy of Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens)

The Toldo Lancer Centre is a state-of-the-art, accessible facility featuring a triple gymnasium with seating for 2,000 spectators; an eight-lane, 25-metre pool; a recreational walking/running track; a fitness centre; and multi-purpose rooms.

Set to open this fall, the complex will be able to host international, national, and provincial games and championships as well as large-scale events, conferences and more.

Vincent Georgie, University of Windsor Acting Associate Vice-President, External, says the name Toldo will be on the centre forever.

"I think what needs to be highlighted is the Toldo family's legacy to this whole community. They are not new leaders to our community at all. They are longtime leaders in this community, especially when we think of the medical school. Without the Toldo family and Tony Toldo Sr., I don't think we'd have a medical school in this region," he says.

One of three gymnasiums at the Toldo Lancer Centre at the University of Windsor. (Image courtesy of Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens Twitter)

Anthony P. Toldo was an entrepreneur and philanthropist who supported many local causes focusing primarily on vital health services during his lifetime.

Toldo passed away from cancer in 2009 and his son, Anthony G. (Tony) Toldo took the helm of the Toldo Foundation.

In the past, the Toldo Foundation helped realize the construction of the Anthony P. Toldo Health Education and Learning Centre, home to the University of Windsor's Faculty of Nursing.

With files from Rob Hindi