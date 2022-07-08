University of Windsor sports complex, Toldo Lancer Centre, opens to staff, students and alumni

The new $73-million sports and recreation complex called the Toldo Lancer Centre has opened at the University of Windsor.

The centre is named after Anthony P. Toldo.

The Toldo Lancer Centre is a state-of-the-art, accessible facility featuring a triple gymnasium with seating for 2,000 spectators; an eight-lane, 25-metre pool; a recreational walking/running track; a fitness centre; and multi-purpose rooms.

Dr. Vincent Georgie, University of Windsor Acting Associate Vice-President, External, says at this time, the facility is only open to UWindsor staff, students and alumni, but it will be opening up to the entire community at a later date.

"Faculty staff and students are welcome to just show their student ID or staff ID and come in and enjoy the facilities. Whether it's the swimming pool, whether it's the recreation centre, whether it's using the gym equipment or the treadmills all that type of stuff, all that is ready to go."

Photo Credit: Courtesy of UWindsor Twitter

He says this building is going to have a great impact for a long time.

"It's really a legacy piece, this is something that's going to last for generations, and it's amazing to have something that, I mean this is 100,000 square feet of athletic space, and health space," he continues. "This is a $72-million project. This is community changing, this is going to be so fantastic for this region."

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens Twitter

Georgie adds that this centre opening in the heart of summer is going to bring more individuals in to use the facility.

"People are in a good mood, people are feeling those vacation vibes as well, and taking a little bit of self-care and wellness, that's really what the Toldo Lancer Centre is about. It's really about bringing wellness and quality of life to people in our community."

Anthony P. Toldo was an entrepreneur and philanthropist who supported many local causes focusing primarily on vital health services during his lifetime.

Toldo passed away from cancer in 2009 and his son, Anthony G. (Tony) Toldo took the helm of the Toldo Foundation.