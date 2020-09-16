University of Windsor Student Tests Positive for COVID-19

An off campus student at the University of Windsor has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, the student is currently in self-isolation at home, did not attend classes on campus and no campus exposures have been identified.

University spokesperson Lori Lewis, says they've implemented their COVID response plan in the event more students test positive.

Most students are studying remotely this semester as the majority of classes are being held online.

Any students who must attend campus are required to wear a mask and must complete a COVID-19 self-assessment questionnaire before to arriving.

