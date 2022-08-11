University of Windsor to launch program for less fortunate youth

The University of Windsor is launching a new program dedicated to offering area youth who are less fortunate a place to stay active and socialize in a safe environment.

On Wednesday, August 10 the University of Windsor Department of Athletics & Recreational Services announced the IG Wealth Management Empowerment Program.

The program was made possible with a $20,000 grant provided by IG Wealth Management and allows free access to the Toldo Lancer Centre.

The centre offers a triple gymnasium, badminton courts, a pool, a walking track, the Alumni Stadium and the Dennis Fairall Fieldhouse.

Regional Vice President of IG Wealth Management Trevor LeDrew says this is a great way to give members of the community who are struggling, a push.

"We could use this as a genesis to maybe bring in some other corporations and all chip in to continue to make sure this facility becomes more than just a great place for someone who attends the university or for an athletic club to be a part of, but it can also uplift the entire community."

LeDrew says this is a way to serve the community.

"We want to drill down on the community side and what a better way to do that than to provide access to this amazing facility, the mentorship that goes with that and the comfort of being around it and hopefully over time it builds up the confidence and helps that community be more comfortable."

He says many youths will benefit from the program.

"The groups we've been talking to the most to kick the program are Big Brothers-Big Sisters, United Way and the Sandwich Teen Action Group. When we all gather together and start looking for groups or individuals that would benefit from the program, I am sure we will find a significant amount of people who will take advantage of it."

The program begins in September and will run through August 2023.