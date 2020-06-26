University of Windsor to Review Building Names

The University of Windsor is going to review the names of its buildings on campus after concerns were raised regarding MacDonald Hall.

A petition has been circulating calling for the name change as the building is named after Sir John A. Macdonald.

Over 400 people have signed the petition so far.

The petition points out when John A. Macdonald visited Turtle Island, he did not respect the indigenous people of the land and as Canada's first prime minister, he designated the residential school system and removed children from their homes.

The university says it has a naming policy with oversight by its Board of Governors, but the review will ensure the buildings are named after people and organizations that reflect the university's values and priorities.

There will be public input with students, faculty, staff and alumni.

A final decision is up to the university's Board of Governors which will resume meetings in the fall.