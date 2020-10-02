University Seeking Input to Change Name of Mac Hall

The University of Windsor is reviewing the name of Sir John A. Macdonald Hall.

The move is in response to a petition calling for the residence building to be renamed considering Macdonald’s involvement in and support of the residential schools system and its impact on ethnic and racialized groups, particularly First Nations, Métis, and Inuit peoples.

Professor of History Emeritus, Bruce Tucker, is on the committee responsible for the process and tells AM800 News they're looking for people's views.

"Because there is a wide range as you might expect and we're also looking for suggestions for new names," he says. "So we're putting out a feedback form which will ask people to give their views."

Tucker says the goal is to move towards a more inclusive campus.

"We're not starting out with set ideas, we want to survey the community first, and this is both the university community and the broader community, and we'll take a look at what we get and work our way towards a broader consensus."

According to Tucker the only deadline the committee has right now is to have all of the feedback forms back by October 28.

"Then the committee will sit down and start reviewing the material and I would say our goal is to put in a new name to the Board of Governors some time in the new year."

Individuals are invited to share their feedback and suggestions through the university website.