University students protest presence of RBC on campus

Some University of Windsor students protested on Tuesday, due to the presence of RBC on campus because of their fossil fuel financing.

Students gathered at the CAW Student Centre where organizers hosted a booth opposing the RBC branch while discussing their futures with fellow students.

Organizer Jana Jandal Alrifai says RBC has spent more than $262-billion financing fossil fuels since 2016, including funding the Coastal Gaslink pipeline, and they're trying to shine a light on that.

"We don't want that kind of influence at our university, especially one not in the heart of campus. That kind of misleads students as to what RBC is doing. RBC is ruining the environment and our future, so we don't want them in a place where we are trying to build a future," she said.

Jandal Alrifai says they had a good turnout this morning for the event, before having to leave and hang out outside the student centre due to other groups having the space booked.

She feels that students got a good understanding of what they were talking about.

The topic came up at the last University of Windsor Students' Alliance general meeting, according to Jandal Alrifai, thanks to people asking questions about RBCs presence on campus.

"The RBC on campus is renting out space from the UWSA, that is the information we got, and as far as we know has been given out. We are actively working on getting more information from the UWSA and from the RBC bank to understand exactly what is happening here because some details are kind of being kept away."

She says they are trying to figure out a way to get RBC off campus, whether that's by persuading them to leave or to get the UWSA to move away from their location.

Jandal Alrifai says they plan on holding more events in the future to achieve their goals.

"This event was held for a week of action across Canada, across a number of campuses, trying to do the same thing we're doing here," she continued. "And we're definitely willing to have more and are going to have more events to keep this going."

The protest was organized by Fridays for Future Windsor-Essex, in connection with Banking on a Better Future for their week of action.