'Unknown powder' triggers investigation in west Windsor

The discovery of an "unknown powder" triggered an investigation in west Windsor Friday night.

Windsor Police Service says a resident called in the suspicious substance found in the 800 block of Campbell Avenue at around 7 p.m.

Officers with the Explosives Disposal Unit, who deal with hazardous materials, were called in to investigate out of, "an abundance of caution."

Police tell AM800 News that the substance was later determined to be "inert" and there is no threat to the public.

The scene was cleared just before midnight.