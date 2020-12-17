Unmasked Santa Claus Takes Part in Holiday Event at the Village at St. Clair

A holiday event at the Village at St. Clair last week is coming under fire.

Photos posted on the long term care home's Facebook page show an unmasked Santa Claus taking photos with unmasked residents.

The photos were posted on December 10, two days after the first COVID-19 case was reported at the home.

In a statement to AM800 news, Schlegel Villages Vice-President of Operations Joanne Potts says "During an event meant to bring the holiday spirit to residents in the Amherstburg neighbourhood last week, a team member dressed as Santa did not follow our stated rules on proper PPE use."

The statement goes on to say, "Disciplinary action is being taken, and re-education of all team members on proper PPE requirements is underway. This team member was COVID tested shortly following this event and was negative. The test results for all but one of the residents have come back, and they are all negative."

Potts adds "Our policy at all times is that anyone other than residents must be wearing proper PPE when in the home. We have no tolerance for anyone breaking this rule."

An outbreak was declared at the home on Talbot Road in south Windsor earlier this month.

The company also announced that as of Wednesday, 54 residents and 34 staff have tested positive for the virus.

The photos have since been removed from the home's Facebook page.

Photo courtesy: The Village at St. Clair's Facebook page