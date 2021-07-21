Unsafe West Windsor Apartment Building Now Empty

An update to a story AM800 News told you about last week.

Due to unsafe conditions, the City of Windsor was forced to issue a closure order at a west-Windsor apartment building.

The order goes into effect Wednesday at 12:01am — meaning all residents at 245 Detroit St. must vacate the property.

The city has pledged to help those who don't have anywhere else to go through services like Family Services Windsor-Essex and the Welcome Centre Shelter.

River Place Residence at 245 Detroit St. in Windsor, Ont. on Friday July 9, 2021 (Photo by CTV Windsor's Alana Hadadean)

In a release, the city's Chief Building Official John Revell says, "With the building scheduled to be unoccupied, it's our hope we can begin to work with the owners to make plans for the future."

An unsafe order was issued July 8 due to a lack of working fire alarms and heating and ventilation systems as well as a potable water distribution system to the entire building.