Unsanctioned Bike Trail in Little River Corridor Coming Down

The City of Windsor is once again being forced to tear down an unsanctioned off-road bike trail in the Little River Corridor.

Back in 2017, a handmade dirt track was demolished due to safety concerns and according to Ward 8 councillor Gary Kaschak, cyclists have built another without permission from the city.

Kaschak says the track is in an environmentally sensitive natural area and city crews will be on site this week to remove it.

He says there's a long list of safety hazards at the track.

"This was a bit of a rogue track that was somewhat constructed. Council got some pictures and there was broken cement, there was garbage, there was standing water, there were all kinds of different issues in that area and it was just very unsafe for the riders," says Kaschak.

He says the new track was completed before city staff could put a stop to it.

"A new track has been installed. Exactly how these people did that, I'm not quite sure," says Kaschak "I know young people are daredevils and what not, but this is really unsafe from a public safety standpoint and also a city liability standpoint.

He says he's all for getting exercise, but it needs to be done right.

"I'm a big believer in providing various sporting activities and facilities for people moving forward. We certainly like to be into that type of amenity for these type of bike riders, but we just have to make this and make sure that it's safe instead of the makeshift type thing," he says.

The city is reminding off-road cyclists to take advantage of the beginner and intermediate tracks installed at Malden Park and Little River Corridor Park last year.

Council agreed to spend $500,000 on the off-road cycling facilities in 2019.