Unsolicited Photos Results in Charges

A Windsor man is charged following an investigation that dates back to April.

According to Windsor police, a report was received that a male was sending unsolicited indecent photos to several women via social media.

Through the investigation, a suspect and a home were identified and on July 2, authorities were able to enter the home around 10:15 a.m. where a suspect was arrested without incident.

A search warrant for the residence also turned up a number of electronic devices that were seized.

Investigators say the suspect and victims are not known to each other and they believe there may be other victims.

24-year-old David Putrus is charged with four counts of indecent telecommunication.