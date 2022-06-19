Unvaccinated assembly plant workers returning

Unvaccinated workers at Windsor Assembly will be returning to work on June 25.

An arbitrator ruled Stellantis Canada must lift the vaccine mandates for workers in its Windsor and Brampton plants.

The mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy was put in place by Stellantis in Oct. 2021.

Two weeks after the policy was released, a grievance was filed by three unions that represent workers at both plants

In their decision made Friday, the arbitrator said the mandate was "reasonable" at the time but changes in the COVID-19 virus have now made the policy unnecessary.

The statement also cites changes by the federal government which lifted vaccine requirements for its employees on June 20.