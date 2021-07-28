Unvaccinated Students Will Follow Stricter COVID Outbreak Rules, Ontario Top Doc Says

Ontario's top doctor says students aged 12 to 17 who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19 will be subject to stricter isolation rules in the event of virus outbreaks this fall.

Dr. Kieran Moore says students who are fully vaccinated against the virus will have to take COVID-19 tests if they're in contact with a high-risk person.

Students who test negative can go back to school, but those who aren't immunized will be off school for a minimum of 10 days while they wait for test results.

Moore says unvaccinated students will have to take a second COVID test after about seven days, and they could be out of class for up to 20 days depending on the result.

The province hasn't yet released its complete back-to-school plan and Moore says the details about public health measures are still being finalized.

Sixty-four per cent of Ontario youth aged 12 to 17 have one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 42 per cent are fully vaccinated.