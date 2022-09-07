UofW campus community police and parking services agree to ratification deal

Members of the University of Windsor's campus community police and parking services have approved the tentative deal provided by Unifor Local 444.

On September 1, a tentative agreement was reached and a ratification vote was held on Tuesday, where 90 percent voted in favour of the deal.

Dave Cassidy, Unifor Local 444 President, says wage increases, as well as better work practices were some of the aspects to the deal being reached.

He says it was a great agreement that was brought forward.

"We went in with a mandate, and we had a very good strike mandate from our membership. We knew we had the support behind us, and we made gains in work practices, different ways that they operate at the facility. In pension there was gains, so gains all the way around, it was a great collective agreement."

He says what is included in the new year with wage increases and pension.

"Two percent the first year with a special adjustment for Senior Constables, and then three percent year two, and three percent year three. On the pensions, they'll be able to retire a little earlier without the penalties around that."

Cassidy says he's happy with the deal that was presented.

"Any time that you go in and you have a 90 percent ratification, I mean you know, you can't keep everybody happy all the time, but if 90 percent of them are happy, I'm happy."

According to the UWindsor website, campus community police are dedicated special constables sworn to uphold the Criminal Code of Canada, relevant provincial statutes, municipal and university bylaws and work in cooperation with the Windsor Police Service and other provincial and federal law enforcement agencies.