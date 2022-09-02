UofW campus police and parking services to vote on three year deal Tuesday

Thanks to negotiators reaching a tentative agreement, the return to campus on Tuesday will include a ratification vote for members of the University of Windsor's campus community police and parking services.

On Thursday morning, Unifor Local 444 announced they had reached the tentative deal.

According to the UWindsor website, campus community police are dedicated special constables sworn to uphold the Criminal Code of Canada, relevant provincial statutes, municipal and university bylaws and work in cooperation with the Windsor Police Service and other provincial and federal law enforcement agencies.

President Dave Cassidy says they went over the initial deadline because they felt they had momentum, and the bargaining team made a decision to keep going.

"Things were moving forward for us and no one obviously wants a labour dispute. We continued and we got the point where we needed to get. It was pretty early in the morning when we finally got the tentative deal and we're excited to deliver it to our members on Tuesday."

He says it's so important to get a deal ironed out with back to school on the horizon, and to have certainty for another three years.

"We've done work around our pensions, our wages, and workplace issues," he continued. "As I said we're really excited to bring it back to our membership for them to see what we have in it."

Cassidy believes the negotiators came up with something that members will be happy with, and is looking forward to sharing the full details with them next week.

"We know that we put a good deal together, we would not come back with something that wasn't what our members would accept. Ultimately our bargaining committee who knows it best endorsed it and supported it," Cassidy said.

Members are expected to vote on the tentative agreement at the University of Windsor on Tuesday afternoon, and Cassidy says they should have all the results by 6 p.m.