Up to 20 centimetres of snow expected Friday for Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex could see up to 20 centimetres of snow on Friday.

Environment Canada Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Geoff Coulson says forecasters are tracking a system that could bring between 10 to 20 centimetres of snow to the region.

He says more information is expected on Thursday but as of now, a widespread snowfall is expected for southwestern Ontario.

"That system expected to move towards the Windsor area tracking south of Lake Erie during the day on Friday," he says. "Snow looks to begin in the early morning hours Friday before the morning rush gets going and that snow likely to continue right into the late evening hours."

iStock.com/MarianVejcik

Coulson says the system could be a notable event.

"Forecasters have a higher confidence in what those amounts are looking like, you may will start to see special weather statements or other bulletins being issued to give folks a better heads up of what to expect," says Coulson.

He adds the snow is expected to begin after 4 a.m. on Friday.

Coulson says Sarnia-Lambton and London-Middlesex are also expected to get a considerable amount of snow.