Up to 2000 Vehicles Expected in 6th Annual Ouellette Car Cruise

The Executive Director of the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA) is looking forward to this year's Ouellette Car Cruise.

Debi Croucher says it's the sixth year for the event and will feature between 1600 to 2000 vehicles.

She says vehicles will gather Friday (August 13) at 1pm, at Riverfront Festival Plaza and Caesars Windsor's Red Lot.

The vehicles will be on display until the cruise begins at 6pm.

Croucher says 1200 to 1300 vehicles took part in the event last year.

"We've had such a tremendous response and registration for festival plaza that we're actually taking the casino's red lot at Riverside Drive East and Montreuil as well which can accommodate another 600 vehicles," says Croucher. "So we're anticipating between 1600 and 2000 vehicles taking part in the show this year."

Ashley Mentley (left) poses with her 1991 Nissan Figaro and her father Brian Mentley poses with their modified 1967 Volkswagen Beetle at the Ouellette Car Cruise on Friday Aug. 17, 2018. (Photo by AM800's Gord Bacon)

She believes downtown Windsor patios will be full on Friday with spectators.

"We have our patios lined with spectators who are watching the vehicles go by," says Croucher. "We have everything, from the hot rods to the classics, to the customs to the muscle cars. It really is, if that's your thing, it's a really great spectator event as well. It's definitely a boom for businesses."

According to the DWBIA, the route starts at Riverside Drive and Goyeau Street, runs south on Ouellette Avenue to Tecumseh Road East, east to Pillette Road and west on Riverside Drive to Ouellette Avenue.

Last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, vehicles did not gather at Riverfront Festival Plaza.

Photo courtesy: Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association