Up to 20cm of Snow could be on the way for Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex is getting its first lengthy stretch of cold weather this winter and it could come with some shovelling.

Initial forecasting showed snow might hit other parts of the province and miss Southwestern Ontario Monday. The Weather Network's Doug Gilham tells The Afternoon News Windsor-Essex could get hit with a substantial snowfall.

"There is going to be a narrow band of pretty significant snow on the northern edge of the storm on Monday night and into Tuesday with a swath of 10 to 20cm," he says.

He says the band of snow will be narrow, so a slight change in the system's pattern might determine how much precipitation the region gets.

"So the question is, will that be just south of Lake Erie through Northern Ohio or will that be right through Southwestern Ontario," he added.

Temperatures will drop below zero next week whether the snow arrives or not, according to Gilham

"The jet stream pattern that's been just flooding the country with mild South Pacific air has finally broken down back to more of a typical winter pattern, at least for now," he says.