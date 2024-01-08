Up to 25 millimetres of rain expected Tuesday for Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex residents need to keep their umbrellas handy.

Environment Canada Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Peter Kimbell says a rainfall event is expected Tuesday for Windsor-Essex.

He says the region could get between 15 to 25 millimetres of rain.

"It could start as snow or a mix of rain and snow in the morning, early in the morning when it begins," he says. "So we could have as much as a couple centimetres mixed in but really it's going to be primarily a rain event."

Kimbell says when the rain ends early Wednesday, it could transition briefly to snow.

"There could be a skiff of snow on the ground when it's over on Wednesday morning but it's not going to last very long because it's going to be high of plus 3 on Wednesday, so regardless it won't stick around," says Kimbell.

He adds there could be a 'big storm' Friday night and Saturday for the region.

"Now the question is whether the storm tracks further north or further south," he says. "If it tracks further north, Windsor gets into the warm air and it's primarily a rain event again like it will be tomorrow. If the system tracks further south then we get into the cold air and it could be a significant snow event

Kimbell says the daytime temperature is expected to be above the freezing mark for most of the week in Windsor-Essex.

He says snow is forecasted in parts of Ontario, particular areas east of Georgian Bay.