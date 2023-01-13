Upcoming event to talk benefits of playing multiple sports for youth

The local Canadian Mental Health Association branch and Give And Go Sport are teaming up to host an event focused on the importance of young athletes playing multiple sports.

The Move At Your Own Sport event will talk about the benefits of a seasonal multi-sport approach, and how athletes exposed to multiple-sports demonstrate improved health and wellness.

Give and Go Sport is a planned documentary to talk about the benefits of a multi-sport lifestyle for youth.

Organizers and guest speakers were at the St. Clair College Sportsplex on Thursday to speak about what to expect at the end of the month.

One of those speakers will be Joe Siddall, the Windsor native and former Detroit Tigers catcher who is now an analyst for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Siddall says local coaches and administrators have spoken about the whole multi-sport experience for a number of years, and how much they're in favour of it, but it's usually fallen on deaf ears.

"We as parents are guilty of wanting little Sarah and Jimmy to get to the big leagues, and we try to put them in one sport. But I think maybe with the backing of this, and the support we're seeing here locally in putting something actually together like a documentary, to maybe hammer this message home in a little bit of a different manner rather than just talking about it," he said.

Siddall says having a joint event, with something unique like a documentary on the subject, goes much further than the many discussions local advocates have had over the years.

"I've been a player, a parent, a coach, and an administrator that's talked about it a lot but there's been nothing to say 'here this can be done, and this can get into the schools and organizations'. So I think the fact that this documentary is moving forward can maybe push that needle a little more than it has."

Kim Willis, Communications Director & Mental Health Promotion at the CMHA says any type of physical activity offers tremendous mental health benefits.

"However, focus on one sport can lead to heightened stress, anxiety and burnout. In some instances this can lead to depression, addictions and eating disorders," she said.

Former Windsor Star sportswriter Bob Duff is the co-founder of Give and Go Sport.

He says they've been noticing a trend over the last number of years where kids are being funnelled into one sport from a young age.

Duff says that can have negative impacts on children.

"One per cent of youth athletes are going to eventually play pro. And that doesn't mean have a long pro career, that means like maybe just play one game. It's not a realistic objective to think you're going to turn your child into a professional athlete, so let them experience all there is to offer." he stated.

On top of the featured speakers, Duff says there will also be resources for parents or guardians who want to learn more.

"We'll have a panel of experts there so if parents have questions about why their kid should be doing this, or shouldn't be doing that, these are the people that specialize in that field and they can tell you why it's better for your kid to play a multitude of sports."

In addition to Siddall, Paralympian Danielle Campo-McLeod will also be one of the keynote speakers.

Officials say tickets are still available for the event, which is taking place at St. Clair College's Sportsplex on Sunday, January 29, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

