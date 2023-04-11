Upcoming ice season delay possible at Kingsville Arena

Kingsville Arena may see a delay in the upcoming ice season due to renovations.

This renovation includes removing and replacing the concrete ice pad, installing new dasher boards and glass, and replacing the ice rink refrigeration piping system which was approved in the 2023 budget.

In recent years, the arena's dehumidifier system and chiller were replaced, however deeper renovations are now required.

Due to the specialization, the Town has hired a project manager with experience for the project.

The $2-million project will see work begin by the end of April, or by early May.

Thomas Neufeld, Kingsville councillor, says the renovations could disrupt those who use the ice.

"I know that the Town staff are going to be working with the user groups to ensure that we can procure some ice time, perhaps somewhere else, a neighbouring municipality if need be."

He says the wear-and-tear is common and happens over time.

"If you think about even your road outside of your house, the freeze and thaw cycle, it plays havoc on the cement and asphalt. And so when we have cracks in there, they inevitably get bigger, and then that can damage the piping underneath, the concrete pad."

Neufeld says the renovations need to occur for the next generation.

"We've done Band-Aid solutions for a while, but it's getting to a point where it has reached the end of its life-cycle. So now we need to start putting a larger investment into that pad to hopefully bring us through the next generation."

The Town will continue to provide updates and will look for alternate venues for the start of the 2023 season.

A Public Information Session will be held at the Kingsville Arena, on 1741 Jasperson Drive, on April 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to discuss anticipated timelines and renovation stages.

The Arena was built in 1974, and the Town states they have done everything they could to extend the life cycle of the arena and its equipment, however larger renovations are now necessary.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi