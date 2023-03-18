UPD: A busy St. Patrick's Day for Windsor Police

A busy night for Windsor Police during St. Patrick's Day festivities.

A number of R.I.D.E. checkpoints were set up across the city, including on Sandwich Street on the city's west end, Riverside Drive near Lauzon Road, on Jefferson Blvd at Edgar Street and in Amherstburg at Sandwich at Murray Streets.

Police say 320 vehicles were inspected, 81 enforcement actions were taken, three 3-day licence suspensions were issued, 3 roadside tests were conducted and one person was arrested for failing to provide a breath sample.

Officals with M.A.D.D. Canada were also taking part in the enforcement initiative.

