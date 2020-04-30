UPDATE: 1 Additional Death, 8 New Cases of COVID-19

WINDSOR — The local medical officer of health is encouraging the public to focus on the trend and maintain social distancing.

In the latest local COVID-19 update on Thursday, another eight positive cases were reported in Windsor-Essex, bringing the total to 594.

A woman in her 90s in a long-term care home also passed away on Wednesday, for a total of 50 people who have died locally due to COVID-19.

Of those deaths, 36 have come from a long-term care home or retirement home.

More than 6,400 have been tested with more than 700 tests pending.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the number of tests pending is up because more people are getting tested

"We are getting quite a big number of tests every day, I would say 150 or more test results coming back every day," he says.

186 cases have been resolved.

Although the number of new cases every day is down, Dr. Ahmed says it is important to stay the course.

"We worked really hard to get to the place where we are now, and we are seeing now the benefits of maintaining those physical distancing requirements to not see the surge," he says.

Eight migrant workers have also tested positive.

"This is a high risk population, their work environment, their living conditions, it puts them at a higher risk of spreading COVID-19 in that population," says Dr. Ahmed.

He says the health unit is working with greenhouse facilities and Erie Shores Healthcare to stop the spread of the virus in migrant workers who are in a high risk population.

"We did have cases of COVID-19 in migrant farm populations in two homes and we worked with these facilities to ensure further spread didn't happen and all those individuals who tested positive for COVID, have been taken care of."

Windsor-Essex has been 8,000 to 10,000 migrant workers at its peak.

Earlier this week, 40 employees of a Chatham-Kent produce growing facility tested positive for COVID-19.

Chatham-Kent Public Health officials reported that all appropriate measures regarding infection control were put in place following the outbreak being declared at Greenhill Produce.



