UPDATE: 1 New COVID-19 Case Reported Friday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting one new COVID-19 case on Friday.

According to WECHU, the new case is from a confirmed close contact and three people remain in the hospital.

Kingsville and Leamington each have a workplace under outbreak protocols.

There have now been 2,781 COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex, 76 deaths and 2,675 people have recovered — 30 cases remain active in the community.

Ontario is reporting 826 new cases of COVID-19 today, and nine new deaths due to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 292 cases are in Toronto, 186 in Peel Region, 87 in Ottawa, and 72 in York Region.

The latest figures bring the total of COVID-19 cases in Ontario to 68,353, with 3,080 deaths, and 58,799 cases resolved.