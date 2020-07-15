UPDATE: 1 New Death, 11 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one new COVID-19 death in the region.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says a woman in her 70s passed away in hospital from COVID-19 complications.

"I would say everything happened within a month timeline and so we're not talking months and months, I think it's happened within a month," says Dr. Ahmed.

He says the woman was admitted after complications from COVID.

"She stayed in the hospital as well to receive some care related to her medical conditions and then she passed away. It was a community person, female in her 70s.”

There have been 69 deaths in Windsor-Essex due to COVID-19 with last death announced by the health unit was on June 22.

11 additional positive cases are also being reported with four from the agri-farm sector and seven in the community.

There are now a total of 1,840 cases in Windsor-Essex with 1,230 cases are resolved.

Six workplaces, all in Leamington and Kingsville remain in outbreak. Five are in the agriculture sector and one is in the manufacturing sector.

Two long-term care or retirement homes are also in outbreak where one staff member at each Augustine Villas in Kingsville and Riverside Place in Windsor, tested positive for the virus.

— With fils form AM800's Kristylee Varley