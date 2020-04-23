UPDATE: 1 New Death, 7 New Cases of COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting an additional COVID-19 death in our community, for a total of 32.

According to a release, the most recent death is a male in his 70s. Seven new positive cases have also been reported, the smallest increase in 10 days.

Speaking on Thursday morning, Chief Nursing Officer Theresa Marentette says 42 per cent of the positive cases are in long-term care homes in both residents and staff.

Despite dealing with outbreaks in six local homes, the Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed says there is no need for the military assistance that has been called in by the province.

"So far with the support of the hospital, with the support of other allied healthcare agencies and through the Ontario health teams, we are able to meet those needs."

Dr. Ahmed says if a need does develop, says the request will be escalated.

"If it changes, if it's needed, we will reach out to everyone possible to get the help that we need," he says.

An additional 23 people have recovered from COVID-19 for a total of 116 resolved cases.

4,718 tests have been done with 644 results pending.