UPDATE: 1 New Death, 7 New Cases of COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting another local death due to COVID-19, for a total of 66.

Local Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says a woman in her 70s who was a resident of a long-term care home died in hospital.

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were also reported in Windsor-Essex, which includes one migrant worker.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ahmed says he reached out to the Chief Coroner's Office to conduct an investigation into the death of a local imgrant farm worker in his 30s, who died of COVID-19.

"The person was doing fine, was resolved of any symptoms and died suddenly and that led me to reach out to Chief Coroner's office to request an autopsy and learn more about what caused that," says Dr Ahmed.

"The people in their 30s, they don't die suddenly," he says. "We know there are some evidence in terms of the clotting disorder that could happen after COVID-19 and whether that could be a contributing cause for this individual."

Dr. Ahmed says the death of the foreign worker will prompt more check-ins for these workers.

"It also led us to working with our partners with hospital and EMS to do more in-person assessment of people who are self-isolating."

Not all foreign workers locally are being tested. Only when a worker tests positive, does the testing expand to those who were in contact with the positive worker.

As of now, if all workers are to be tested, Dr. Ahmed says a more robust system needs to be in place.

"We have more than 170 farms here and more than 8,000 people so we need some strategy if we want to test them all, we need some concrete strategy to do that."

A total of 176 temporary foreign workers locally have tested positive for COVID-19.

The health unit says it will no longer be providing the number of people tested and test results pending because several centres are doing the tests.

Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 will continue on Wednesday in Kingsville from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kingsville Recreational Sport Field, 1742 Jasperson Ln.