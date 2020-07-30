UPDATE: 10 New Cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced 10 new cases of COVID-19 in this area.

The cases announced this morning include three in the agri-farm sector, six in the community while one case is under investigation.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed, also touched on the Low-German speaking community during his daily briefing.

Ahmed says over the last couple of weeks, there have been additional cases within the Low-German speaking population in the southwestern region of the province including Leamington and Kingsville.

He says children, middle aged individuals and the elderly have been affected.

"From a ball park number, all I can say it's significant enough that we want to do an active outreach with the community and it's spread across multi jurisdictions," says Dr. Ahmed.

He says the local health unit is working with other health agencies from across the province to provide outreach and education to the Low-German population.

"We have received a fairly good response in the community with the outreach we have done," says Dr. Ahmed. "We have got many, many people accessing some of the services that was offered by the hospital and we're confident we'll continue to work with them, but we also want to recognize that the risk is definitely higher."

He with traditional practices and gatherings in the Low-German community, it puts them at a higher risk.

"We have seen elderly people and we have seen some little children, as well as the middle aged people," says Ahmed. "What is of concern is at times that we have seen some of these individuals going out to the hospital and require hospitalization, so that is something that is of concern."

There are now 2,285 confirmed cases in Windsor-Essex with 71 deaths.

1,443 cases have also been resolved.

There are currently outbreaks in three long-term care and retirement homes along with 12 workplace outbreaks.

- with files from AM800's Rusty Thomson