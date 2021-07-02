UPDATE: 10 People Displaced after Fire in Ford City

Wiring is to blame for a fire that displaced 10 people in Ford City.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services was called to a building on the corner of Albert Road and Whelpton Street around 12 p.m. Friday.

The building houses a convenience store on the ground floor with apartments on the second floor, according to Windsor fire's Mike Coste.

He says the fire was traced back to electrical wiring on the second floor of the building.

No one was injured, but the fire caused $250,000 in damages.