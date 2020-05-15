UPDATE: 11 New COVID-19 Cases, No New Deaths

There has been a jump of 11 COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex for a total of 762 confirmed cases of the virus.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the number of cases continues to decline in Windsor-Essex but with some restrictions being lifted in the province, he's asking the community to continue with the physical distancing measures and other safety measures that have been put in place.

"There's a lot of good promotional messaging what we have done to remind the residents," says Dr. Ahmed. "So far the residents have done an excellent job in following the public health recommendations and we anticipate and expect people to continue to follow those directions. It is critically important more than ever."

He says especially as the nicer weather continues, the health unit expects the public to continue to follow the safety measures that have been put in place including gathering limits.

"The expectation is as we are gradually reopening the businesses, there definitely be considerations on making some of these flexibilities to allow people to might their families first, then their friends," says Dr. Ahmed.

There have been 62 deaths in Windsor-Essex related to COVID-19. 47 of those deaths have occurred at long-term care homes and retirement homes as the health unit continues to manage 18 outbreaks.

13,271 tests have been done with 1,592 results pending and testing is expected to ramp up in the coming weeks.