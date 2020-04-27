UPDATE: 12 Additional Cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting no new deaths from COVID-19 and 12 additional positive cases.

Speaking on Monday morning, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says we have 38 deaths in the community with a total of 569 positive cases and 139 cases have been resolved.

Dr. Ahmed says we are seeing the flattening of the curve.

"Not only in our region but also across the province," he says. "Some of the challenges in the COVID-19 response have highlighted the more systematic challenges to our healthcare system. One of the strengths we've noticed, is the local decision making and the ability take action based on local needs."

When it comes to testing, Dr. Ahmed tells AM800 News they’re learning everyday that not everybody is presenting with the same symptoms.

"But most of the individuals, when they are going to the assessment centre and after an assessment, they are bested and we are getting the results back and as I said, we're continuing to learn everyday about COVID-19 and as we are learning more and more, new lists are added to the symptoms and the testing protocol."

If you are feeling unwell but aren’t sure if you have COVID-19, Dr Ahmed suggests first using the virtual patient assessment portal available on the health unit's website.

"That would give them a better indication whether they should be going to the assessment centre for swabbing or testing, or whether they should stay home. So I would encourage going through that rather than just rushing towards the assessment centre in the first place."

The WECHU updates its numbers everyday at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

5,679 tests have been done with 916 results pending.