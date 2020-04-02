UPDATE:128 Cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

Another outbreak at a Windsor-Essex long-term care home as the number of positive cases continues to climb.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) announced 128 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says there has been a positive test in a staff member at Lifetimes on Riverside on Riverside Dr. in Windsor.

It was reported on Wednesday that two staff members have tested positive for the virus — one at Country Village Homes in Woodslee, the other at AMICA in Windsor.

As per the ministry guidelines, Dr. Ahmed says a single case in a resident or staff member constitutes an outbreak at the facility.

Dr. Ahmed says some residents who are showing symptoms are also being tested.

"I believe there are residents who are being investigated and we are waiting for the results on those symptomatic patients," he says."

He adds with the numbers climbing, tests will be prioritized to people who are in hospital, in the ICU, in long-term care homes and health care workers.

"Given the high number of Covid cases in our community and the potential delay in getting some of these results back, we must prioritize these testing for those individuals where having a positive diagnoses will have an impact on their clinical outcome," says Dr. Ahmed.

So far, 1,237 people have been tested, with 268 results pending.

Accordfing to Dr. Ahmed, the health unit is analyzing the results to determine if the jump in positive cases is due to the backlog or tests taken this week.