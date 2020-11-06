UPDATE: 15 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported by Windsor-Essex County Health Unit

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced 15 new cases of COVID-19.

Of the cases announced Friday morning, three are travel related to Michigan, seven are close contacts to a previously confirmed case, three are considered community spread, one is a local healthcare worker while the other remains under investigation.

There are currently 70 active cases in the region with three people in hospital.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says he's concerned with the gradual increase Windsor-Essex is seeing.

He says when the health unit looks at the week to week average, this week is considered high.

"This is pointing out to the concern that it's not as bad still but transmission are happening and people are still engaging in some of these activities that are leading to these transmission," says Dr. Ahmed. "We are getting some information based on our case and contact interview as well that people are still having some of those social gatherings even though the gathering limits have decreased significantly, gatherings are still happening which is against and a violation of the Reopening Ontario Act."

He says it's too early to say if the region is seeing another community cluster.

"It is leading to more people identified as a result of close contact and being part of those events," says Dr. Ahmed. "So we are trying to put all those information together to see if there's any other type of cluster that we are seeing right now."

There are now 2,891 confirmed cases in Windsor-Essex since the pandemic began along with 76 deaths. 2,745 cases are now listed as resolved.

An outbreak protocol is in place in two long-term care or retirement homes.

Windsor-Essex remains in orange status. Orange is considered medium-risk.