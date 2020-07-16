UPDATE: 17 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The local health unit is reporting an additional 17 cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.

Eleven of the cases are in the agri-farm sector while six are in the community.

During his daily update on Thursday, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed was asked if he will be meeting with Premier Doug Ford on Thursday while he visits the county.

Dr. Ahmed told the media he did not receive a formal invitation but is glad the premier is visiting the region.

"I think it's a good thing for our region that he is coming here and get to see some of the challenges first hand but overall I think my contacts with the Chief Medical Officer of Health office and the public health department and the ministry that has been really good and really helping us quite a long way," says Dr. Ahmed.

He says discussions continue with the province around the agri-food sector.

"I've been in contact daily with our provincial officials, our Chief Medical Officer of Health and the public health staff and the province every day on the farm issue and I'm satisfied with that communication," says Dr. Ahmed.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford visited Essex County on Thursday and got a haircut from a barber shop in Leamington.

- with files from AM800's Kristylee Varley