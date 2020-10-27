UPDATE: 17 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19 in our region.

Of the new cases, 12 are considered close contacts of confirmed cases. Further breaking that down, the health unit says nine of the 12 are household contacts of a confirmed case from the same household. Two other unrelated cases are close contacts of cases that visited from another jurisdiction and one case is a household contact from a different household.

According to the WECHU, the two households are not related to each other at this time.

Of the five remaining cases, three are community acquired and two are still being investigated.

There are still 44 active cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex as well as outbreaks at two workplaces, one in the construction sector in Lakeshore and the food and beverage industry in Kingsville.

The health unit is not reporting any outbreaks at local schools, long-term care or retirement homes.

Meanwhile, the provincial government is reporting 827 cases of COVID-19. 355 new cases are in Toronto, 169 in Peel, 89 in York Region and 58 in Ottawa.