UPDATE: 184 Students Dismissed from Local Catholic Schools Due to COVID-19

COVID-19 resulted in 184 students being dismissed from Catholic schools in Essex County over the weekend.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board announced confirmed cases at seven schools resulted in the dismissals Sunday.

According to the board, 39 students at Tecumseh, Ont.'s St. Peter Catholic Elementary School will be staying home to start the week.

St. Mary French Immersion Catholic Elementary School in Maidstone, Ont. has 25 students staying home, and 24 kids are self-isolating at St. John the Baptist Catholic Elementary School in Lakeshore, Ont.

Four schools in Windsor also saw confirmed cases.

Twenty-nine students at St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary School have been dismissed, 26 at St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Elementary School, 19 at Corpus Christi Catholic Middle School and 22 at St. Christopher Catholic Elementary School.

Students not contacted by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit should report to class as scheduled Tuesday morning, according to the release.

The province chose to continue in-person learning as the region entered a third lockdown over the Easter Weekend.