UPDATE: 195 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The local health unit is reporting 195 new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.

It's the largest single day total locally since the pandemic began.

There are now 779 active cases in the community with 53 people in the hospital including 11 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 4,763 cases since the pandemic began with 3,893 listed as resolved.

There have been 91 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

The health unit has not released today's COVID-19 case breakdown.

Since last Monday, there have been 775 confirmed cases in Windsor-Essex.