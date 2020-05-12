UPDATE: 2 Additional COVID-19 Deaths in Windsor-Essex

COVID-19 has claimed another two lives in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two women, one in her 90s and one in her 80s, both residents in local long-term care homes, passed away Monday. A total of 61 people have died from the virus.

A survey found more than half of Canadians found going out in public a stressful experience and Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed understands why.

"Looking at people who are losing their loved ones to COVID, it is a concern for them, so moving forward people will have to make adjustments and have to accept the realities of the new world," says Dr. Ahmed.

There are also another six confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 732.

The health unit also announced on Tuesday collaboration with the Southwestern Ontario Aboriginal Health Access Centre (SOAHAC) to provide the ability to assess and test First Nations, Inuit and Metis people in Windsor-Essex for COVID-19.

"The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will provide public health guidance and support for SOAHAC and swabs to complete testing on the community," says Dr. Ahmed.

He also says it is important to give this segment of the population different avenues for testing.

"We recognize that the Indigenous community has been identified by the ministry as a priority population for testing, so we want to make sure there are options available for the community to be tested and assessed."

It is estimated there are about 8,000 ingenious people in Windsor-Essex.

More than 11, 500 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex with 1,774 tests pending.