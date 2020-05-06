UPDATE: 2 Additional Deaths, 9 New Cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

Two more COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared in long-term care homes in Windsor-Essex.

It brings the total number of outbreaks to ten, with the newest outbreaks found in Chartwell Oak Park in LaSalle and at the Berkshire Care Centre.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the outbreaks were declared in staff members at both homes.

"When they are working in the facility they have to follow the appropriate infection, prevention and control measures so even if they become symptomatic they are not caring for the patient without having personal protective equipment on," says Dr. Ahmed.

Two more residents of long-term care homes have also passed away. A man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s have died in the past 24 hours. It brings the total number of deaths in our region to 57.

The health unit is reporting an additional nine positive cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, bringing the total to 665.

Meanwhile Ontario Premier Doug Ford took aim at the province's regional medical officers who he claims need to ramp-up testing, but Dr. Ahmed says his energy is on helping the local situation.

"My focus is right now dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, my priorities is to serve the needs of my community, everyone who lives in Windsor-Essex, we have bee doing this diligently and we have been doing that since January and we will continue to do that," he says.

There are roughly 600 tests being done daily with the majority of them, about 450, at long-term care homes.

Dr. Ahmed says testing is a complicated process with the biggest challenge being the lack of available swabs to do the testing. He notes, long-term care homes need to be given advance notice of the tests, and proper labels created.

To date, 9,027 people have been tested in Windsor-Essex with 1,343 test results pending.